BRIEF-Walter Investment Management names George Awad as interim CEO

Strike ends at Yamana Gold's El Peñón mine, union says
SANTIAGO, Jan 17 Striking workers at Yamana Gold Inc's El Peñón mine in Chile have reached a wage agreement with the Canadian miner, a union leader said on Tuesday, ending the work stoppage.
June 8 Walter Investment Management Corp
* Effective June 30, Denmar J. Dixon will resign as CEO and Director and assume an advisory role
* Board has retained an outside firm to assist with permanent CEO search
* Says Daniel G. Beltzman will step down as Chairman but remain on board of directors
* Walter Investment Management Corp. names former senior General Electric and Citigroup executive, George M. Awad, executive chairman and interim CEO
* McKesson finalizes settlement with U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Drug enforcement administration to resolve past claims
* McKesson finalizes settlement with U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Drug enforcement administration to resolve past claims

* The Word & Brown Companies announce the sale of Healthcompare, Quotit, and Book of Medicare and IFP business to national general