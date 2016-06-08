BRIEF-Walter Investment Management names George Awad as interim CEO

June 8 Walter Investment Management Corp

* Effective June 30, Denmar J. Dixon will resign as CEO and Director and assume an advisory role

* Board has retained an outside firm to assist with permanent CEO search

* Says Daniel G. Beltzman will step down as Chairman but remain on board of directors

* Walter Investment Management Corp. names former senior General Electric and Citigroup executive, George M. Awad, executive chairman and interim CEO

