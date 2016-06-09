版本:
BRIEF-Straight Path Communications Q3 revenue $200,000 vs $2.9 mln

June 9 Straight Path Communications Inc

* Qtrly loss from operations of $1.9 million, compared to loss from operations of $2.6 million in previous quarter

* Qtrly net loss attributable to spci of $1.8 million versus net loss attributable to spci of $2.0 million in previous quarter

* Straight path communications reports results for third quarter of fiscal 2016

* Q3 revenue $200,000 versus $2.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

