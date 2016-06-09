BRIEF-Straight Path Communications Q3 revenue $200,000 vs $2.9 mln

BRIEF-NORONT RESOURCES PROVIDES UPDATE ON RING OF FIRE DEVELOPMENT AND EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES
* NORONT RESOURCES PROVIDES UPDATE ON RING OF FIRE DEVELOPMENT AND EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES, AND ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF INTEREST SHARES
June 9 Straight Path Communications Inc
* Qtrly loss from operations of $1.9 million, compared to loss from operations of $2.6 million in previous quarter
* Qtrly net loss attributable to spci of $1.8 million versus net loss attributable to spci of $2.0 million in previous quarter
* Straight path communications reports results for third quarter of fiscal 2016
* Q3 revenue $200,000 versus $2.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* NORONT RESOURCES PROVIDES UPDATE ON RING OF FIRE DEVELOPMENT AND EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES, AND ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF INTEREST SHARES
* Citibank nearly doubles fee-free atm network across the u.s. With new cardtronics agreement
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration