BRIEF-Vail Resorts qtrly EPS $4.23

June 9 Vail Resorts Inc

* Net income attributable to Vail resorts, inc. Was $157.6 million for q3 of fiscal 2016, representing an 18.2% increase

* Now expecting 2016 resort reported ebitda to be between $448 million and $454 million

* Season pass sales for 2016/2017 u.s. Ski season were up approximately 29% in units and approximately 34% in sales dollars through May 31, 2016

* Qtrly total net revenue $647.5 million versus $579.3 million

* Vail resorts inc qtrly earnings per share $4.23

* Vail resorts inc sees fiscal 2016 net income attributable to vail resorts inc $146 million to $159 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $4.20, revenue view $652.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vail resorts reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results and early season pass sales results