BRIEF-J M Smucker Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.86

June 9 J M Smucker Co :

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.86

* Q4 earnings per share $1.61

* J M Smucker Co qtrly net sales $1,807.6 million, up 25%

* Sees FY 2017 capital expenditures $240 million

* Excluding impact of divesture, 2017 net sales are expected to increase 1 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.20, revenue view $1.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.37, revenue view $7.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Included in 2017 earnings guidance is $100 million of incremental synergies in fiscal 2017

* The J. M. Smucker Company announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter results and fiscal 2017 outlook

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $7.60 to $7.75

* Sees FY 2017 sales down 1 percent