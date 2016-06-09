版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 19:15 BJT

BRIEF-Communications Sales & Leasing announces launch of notes offering

June 9 Communications Sales & Leasing Inc :

* Planned offering, subject to market and other conditions, of approximately $150 million aggregate principal amount

* Intends to use net proceeds from this offering to repay outstanding amounts under its revolving credit facility.

* Notes will be issued as an add-on to issuers' existing 6.00% senior secured notes due 2023

* Communications Sales & Leasing Inc announces launch of notes offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

