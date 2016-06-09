BRIEF-Dish Network places offering of $2 billion in senior notes

June 9 Dish Network Corp :

* Dish Network Corp says priced an offering of $2 billion aggregate principal amount of 7.75% senior notes due 2026

* Dish Network Corp says notes will be issued at an issue price of 100%

* Dish network places offering of $2 billion in senior notes