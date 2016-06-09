BRIEF-Centene Corp announces offering of notes

June 9 Centene Corp :

* Commenced an offering of approximately $500 million aggregate principal amount of 4.75% senior notes

* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to repay amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility and to pay related fees and expenses

* 4.75% senior notes are due 2022

* Centene corporation announces offering of notes