版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 19:49 BJT

BRIEF-Centene Corp announces offering of notes

June 9 Centene Corp :

* Commenced an offering of approximately $500 million aggregate principal amount of 4.75% senior notes

* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to repay amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility and to pay related fees and expenses

* 4.75% senior notes are due 2022

* Centene corporation announces offering of notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐