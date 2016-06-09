版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 21:16 BJT

BRIEF-Knowlton Capital says LGC to convene a meeting of shareholders to vote on a scheme of arrangement to effect reverse take-over

June 9 Knowlton Capital

* LGC has obtained an interim order from British virgin islands high court allowing LGC to convene a meeting of lgc shareholders

* LGC to convene a meeting of LGC shareholders to vote on a scheme of arrangement to effect reverse take-over

* Provides Update On Reverse Take Over with Leni Gas Cuba limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐