BRIEF-Condor Hospitality Trust announces sale of non-core hotel

June 9 Condor Hospitality Trust :

* Sold 63-room comfort inn in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, on June 6, 2016, for $2.15 million

* Will use net proceeds from sale for general corporate purposes and for future acquisitions of hotels

* Announces sale of non-core hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)