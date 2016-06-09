BRIEF-Condor Hospitality Trust announces sale of non-core hotel

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 Condor Hospitality Trust :
* Sold 63-room comfort inn in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, on June 6, 2016, for $2.15 million
* Will use net proceeds from sale for general corporate purposes and for future acquisitions of hotels
* Announces sale of non-core hotel
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship