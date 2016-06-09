BRIEF-AEP Industries Q2 earnings per share $2.68

June 9 Aep Industries Inc :

* Aep industries inc says decrease in net sales for q2 of fiscal 2016 was result of a 7% decrease in average selling prices

* Reports Fiscal 2016 Second Quarter And Year-To-Date results

* Q2 earnings per share $2.68

* Q2 sales fell 4 percent to $273.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)