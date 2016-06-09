版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 20:27 BJT

BRIEF-Ubiquity appoints new chief executive officer

June 9 Ubiquity Inc

* Announced it has appointed industry veteran Nicholas Mitsakos as CEO of ubiquity, inc

* Ubiquity, inc. Appoints new chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

