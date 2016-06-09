BRIEF-American Airlines Group reports May traffic

June 9 American Airlines Group Inc :

* May passenger load factor 81.9 percent, down 0.9 points

* Continues to expect its Q2 consolidated PRASM to be down approximately 6 to 8 percent

* Continues to expect its Q2 pretax margin excluding special items to be between 14 and 16 percent

* May revenue passenger miles 19.44 billion, up 0.5 percent

* May available seat miles 23.74 billion, up 1.7 percent

* American Airlines Group reports May traffic