2016年 6月 9日

BRIEF-ManTech gets $34 mln task order

June 9 ManTech International Corp :

* ManTech awarded $34 million task order for engineering support to SPAWARSYSCEN Atlantic And U.S. Naval observatory (USNO) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

