BRIEF-Allergan says supplemental NDA for 72 mcg Linaclotide accepted for FDA review

June 9 Allergan Plc :

* FDA prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) target action date is expected to occur in early 2017

* FDA accepted for review SNDA for 72 mcg dose of Linaclotide for use in treatment of adults with chronic idiopathic constipation

* Ironwood and Allergan announce supplemental new drug application for 72 mcg Linaclotide in chronic idiopathic constipation has been accepted for FDA review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)