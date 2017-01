BRIEF-Lpath announces 1-for-14 reverse stock split

June 9 Lpath :

* Number of common shares outstanding will be decreased from approximately 33.1 million pre-split to 2.36 million shares post-split

* Expects that reverse stock split will enable common stock to close above $1.00 and comply with NASDAQ listing requirements on a timely basis

* Announces 1-For-14 reverse stock split