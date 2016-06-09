BRIEF-Theravance Biopharma posts positive results from early-stage trial of Ulcerative Colitis drug

June 9 Theravance Biopharma Inc :

* Reports positive results from phase 1 clinical trial of TD-1473, a GI-targeted Pan-Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitor

* Data from study demonstrated TD-1473 to be generally safe and well tolerated

* There were no serious adverse events

* Intends to initiate a phase 1b clinical trial of TD-1473 in patients with ulcerative colitis later in 2016