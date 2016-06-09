BRIEF-West Corp announces offering of $400 mln senior secured notes

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 West Corp :
* West Corporation announces offering of $400 million senior secured notes
* Intends to offer $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2021
* Net proceeds of notes will be utilized to repay term loans, currently set to mature June 2018 or later
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship