公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四

BRIEF-West Corp announces offering of $400 mln senior secured notes

June 9 West Corp :

* West Corporation announces offering of $400 million senior secured notes

* Intends to offer $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2021

* Net proceeds of notes will be utilized to repay term loans, currently set to mature June 2018 or later Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

