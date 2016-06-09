版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 20:39 BJT

BRIEF-XGC urges Reservoir Minerals shareholders to vote against Nevsun's merger proposal

June 9 Xiangguang Group Co Ltd

* Reiterate its stance against merger proposal made by Nevsun resources ltd for reservoir minerals inc

* XGC rejects Nevsun's criticisms of its financing offer to Reservoir Minerals Inc. And urges reservoir minerals shareholders to vote against nevsun's significantly dilutive merger proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

