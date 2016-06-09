BRIEF-Tanzanian Royalty lifts force majeure

June 9 Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation Report

* Declared force majeure under its jv agreement for re-development of buckreef gold mine with state mining corporation of Tanzania

* Due to new developments, anticipate an expeditious return to processing

* By invoking its rights under treaty, satisfied that co can declare force majeure situation to be alleviated

* Lifting force majeure