BRIEF-Gogo announces launch of $500 million senior secured notes offering

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 Gogo Inc
* Gogo inc. Announces launch of $500 million senior secured notes offering
* To use a portion of net proceeds from sale of notes to repay its outstanding debt under its existing senior term credit facility
* Issuer intends to use a portion of net proceeds to repay its outstanding indebtedness under its existing senior term credit facility
* Gogo inc. Announces launch of $500 million senior secured notes offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: