BRIEF-Gogo announces launch of $500 million senior secured notes offering

June 9 Gogo Inc

* Gogo inc. Announces launch of $500 million senior secured notes offering

* To use a portion of net proceeds from sale of notes to repay its outstanding debt under its existing senior term credit facility

