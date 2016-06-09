版本:
BRIEF-Staffing 360 sees Q4 2016 revenue $44 million

June 9 Staffing 360 Solutions Inc :

* Announces fiscal year 2016 revenue of $165 million, up 28% over prior year

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $44 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 28 percent

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $165 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

