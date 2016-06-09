BRIEF-L-3 awarded U.S. Air force KC-10 contractor logistics support contract

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 L-3 Communications :
* L-3 Communications- total approximate value of contract is up to $1.9 billion over 9-year performance period that begins with July 2016 six-month phase-in
* L-3 awarded U.S. Air force KC-10 contractor logistics support contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: