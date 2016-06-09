BRIEF-ServiceSource International raises lower end of Q2 revenue guidance

June 9 ServiceSource International Inc :

* ServiceSource International Inc says raising lower end of q2 revenue guidance

* Resignation of Gregory Hopkins and Joe Kovach

* Reaffirming annual ACV and revenue guidance

* Expecting gains in efficiency in first half of year to translate to stronger FY improvement in non-GAAP gross margin and adjusted EBITDA

* Revised Q2 guidance for non-GAAP loss per share to $0.01 to breakeven

* Sees Q2 revenue $59.5 mln-$61.5 million

* ServiceSource International Inc announces operational changes and updates Q2 revenue and profitability guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)