2016年 6月 9日

BRIEF-Twitter's Kirstine Stewart joins theScore board

June 9 TheScore Inc :

* Announced board of directors has appointed Kirstine Stewart, vice president media for Twitter North America, to serve as a board member Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

