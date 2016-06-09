BRIEF-Novelis names Devinder Ahuja CFO

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 Novelis Inc :
* Ahuja will join Novelis on July 19, 2016, as senior vice president, finance, and chief financial officer designate
* Steve Pohl, currently interim CFO, will be responsible for CFO function until filing of company's Q1 10-Q in August Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: