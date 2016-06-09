BRIEF-Novelis names Devinder Ahuja CFO

June 9 Novelis Inc :

* Ahuja will join Novelis on July 19, 2016, as senior vice president, finance, and chief financial officer designate

* Steve Pohl, currently interim CFO, will be responsible for CFO function until filing of company's Q1 10-Q in August