BRIEF-ViewRay names Ajay Bansal CFO

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 ViewRay Inc :
* Bansal will succeed David Chandler, will be based in company's Mountain View, CA office
* Says remain on track to complete our regulatory submissions for our Mridian Linac technology in second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: