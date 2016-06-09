版本:
BRIEF-ViewRay names Ajay Bansal CFO

June 9 ViewRay Inc :

* Bansal will succeed David Chandler, will be based in company's Mountain View, CA office

* Says remain on track to complete our regulatory submissions for our Mridian Linac technology in second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

