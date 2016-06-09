BRIEF-99 Cents Only Stores Q1 sales rose 1.3 percent to $512.9 mln

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 99 Cents Only Stores
* 99 cents only stores says q1 inventory balance decreased by $29.7 million , or 15.1% compared to prior quarter
* 99 cents only stores says q1 net loss was $25.2 million compared to net income of $1.2 million in prior year
* 99 cents only stores says "much of inventory was converted to cash that was used to reduce amount of cash borrowings under our ABL facility"
* Qtrly same-store sales were flat compared to q1 of fiscal 2016, with lower customer traffic of 1.5% offset by higher average ticket of 1.5%
* 99 cents only stores says reiterating previously issued outlook for fiscal 2017
* 99 cents only stores says on January 28, 2016 , received a comment letter from staff of division of corporation finance of the SEC
* 99 cents only stores says as of may 10, 2016 , company has responded to one outstanding comment
* 99 cents only stores reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q1 sales rose 1.3 percent to $512.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: