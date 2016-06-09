版本:
BRIEF-Trevali says remains committed to ramp Caribou zinc mine production to 2,500

June 9 Trevali Mining Corp

* Says Remains Committed To Its Plan To Ramp Caribou Zinc Mine Production To 2,500

* 2,700 tpd by end of q2

* Zinc recoveries increase significantly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

