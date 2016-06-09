版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 21:25 BJT

BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase, Shell sign multi-year agreement to accept Chase pay

June 9 JPMorgan Chase

* signs Shell to multi year agreement with shell to accept chase pay at its stations across u.s.

* Year agreement to accept chase pay Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

