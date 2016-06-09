版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 22:31 BJT

BRIEF-Ikang says Ligang Zhang and affiliates to withdraw their prior 'going private' proposal

June 9 Ikang Healthcare Group Inc

* Ikang announces further update on potential "going private" transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐