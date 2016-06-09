BRIEF-Travelcenters of America acquires five convenience stores in Illinois

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 Travelcenters Of America Llc
* Expects convenience stores, formerly known as apollo markets, will be rebranded as minit mart convenience stores
* Travelcenters of america acquires five convenience stores in illinois Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: