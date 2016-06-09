BRIEF-Wi-LAN enters license deal with Siliconware Precision Industries

June 9 Wi-LAN Inc :

* Wi-LAN subsidiary enters into license agreement with Siliconware Precision Industries Co Ltd

* Consideration to be paid to Wi-LAN and all other terms of license agreement are confidential

* Acquired patents from Panasonic in 2013

* Company's subsidiary, Collabo Innovations Inc has entered into a patent license agreement with Siliconware Precision Industries Co Ltd