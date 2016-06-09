版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 22:29 BJT

BRIEF-Fortive says private offering of 4.300% senior notes due 2046

June 9 Danaher Corp

* Intends to offer up to an additional $200 million aggregate principal amount of 4.300% senior notes due 2046

* Additional 2046 notes are expected to be fungible with prior 2046 notes

* Intends to use net proceeds from sale of additional 2046 notes to make payments to danaher as consideration for contribution of assets

* Fortive announces private offering of additional 4.300% senior notes due 2046 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

