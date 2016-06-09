BRIEF-Inspira Financial Inc appoints new CEO

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 Inspira Financial Inc :
* Inspira Financial Inc. appoints new chief executive officer; executes definitive purchase agreement to acquire RBP Healthcare Technologies
* Dave Costine will remain as non- executive chairman of board.
* Appointed Marc Hecksel as chief executive officer, Dave Costine will remain as non- executive chairman of board
* Acquisition, when closed, is expected to have a positive impact on revenues and earnings over time
* Total cash consideration of $2.1 million and total of 6.4 million shares valued at $1 per share for total consideration valued at $8.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: