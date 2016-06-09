版本:
BRIEF-National Fuel Gas raises quarterly dividend rate from 39.5 cents/share to 40.5 cents per share for annual rate of $1.62/share

June 9 National Fuel Gas Company

* Raises quarterly dividend rate from 39.5 cents/share as approved in june 2015 to 40.5 cents per share for annual rate of $1.62/ share

* National fuel increases dividend rate for 46th consecutive year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ NFG.N] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

