BRIEF-National Fuel Gas raises quarterly dividend rate from 39.5 cents/share to 40.5 cents per share for annual rate of $1.62/share

June 9 National Fuel Gas Company

* Raises quarterly dividend rate from 39.5 cents/share as approved in june 2015 to 40.5 cents per share for annual rate of $1.62/ share

* National fuel increases dividend rate for 46th consecutive year