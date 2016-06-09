BRIEF-National Fuel Gas raises quarterly dividend rate from 39.5 cents/share to 40.5 cents per share for annual rate of $1.62/share

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 National Fuel Gas Company
* Raises quarterly dividend rate from 39.5 cents/share as approved in june 2015 to 40.5 cents per share for annual rate of $1.62/ share
* National fuel increases dividend rate for 46th consecutive year
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship