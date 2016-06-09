版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五 03:10 BJT

BRIEF-Georgia-Pacific Corrugated acquires Southern California-based Reliable Container

June 9 Georgia-Pacific LLC:

* Georgia-Pacific Corrugated acquires Southern California-based Reliable Container

* Georgia-Pacific LLC - terms of deal are not disclosed. Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐