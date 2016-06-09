版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五 00:20 BJT

BRIEF-Amplitude Surgical files for FDA 510(k) approval for knee prosthesis Anatomic

June 9 Amplitude Surgical SAS :

* Files for American FDA 510(k) Approval for its Posterior-Stabilized Knee Prosthesis Anatomic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

