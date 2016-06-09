版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五 01:00 BJT

BRIEF-Monmouth Real Estate Investment buys Colorado Springs property for $28.8 mln

June 9 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp:

* Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation announces new acquisition in Colorado Springs, CO

* Purchase price of $28,845,500

* Property is net-leased for 10 years to Fedex Ground Packaging System, Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐