BRIEF-Monmouth Real Estate Investment buys Colorado Springs property for $28.8 mln

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp:
* Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation announces new acquisition in Colorado Springs, CO
* Purchase price of $28,845,500
* Property is net-leased for 10 years to Fedex Ground Packaging System, Inc
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship