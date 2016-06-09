BRIEF-Resolute Performance Fund says urges Wesdome to commission independent review into mining operations

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 Resolute Performance Fund
* Resolute performance fund says urges Wesdome to commission an independent review to assess corporation's mining operations
* Resolute performance fund says resolute is largest shareholder of Wesdome, holding 33,350,000 shares or approximately 25.7% of outstanding shares
* Resolute performance fund says since October 2015 resolute has been trying to get explanations from Wesdome with respect to operational issues
* Resolute performance fund says "unfortunately Wesdome has been unwilling, either privately or publicly, to adequately address these issues"
* None of correspondence received from Wesdome's special committee addressed operational issues
* "we have concerns about credibility of Wesdome's guidance for 2016"
* Resolute performance fund says resolute is fully prepared to consider a sale of Wesdome "at right price"
* Resolute performance fund highlights ongoing operational issues at Wesdome gold mines Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: