BRIEF-Resolute Performance Fund says urges Wesdome to commission independent review into mining operations

June 9 Resolute Performance Fund

* Resolute performance fund says urges Wesdome to commission an independent review to assess corporation's mining operations

* Resolute performance fund says resolute is largest shareholder of Wesdome, holding 33,350,000 shares or approximately 25.7% of outstanding shares

* Resolute performance fund says since October 2015 resolute has been trying to get explanations from Wesdome with respect to operational issues

* Resolute performance fund says "unfortunately Wesdome has been unwilling, either privately or publicly, to adequately address these issues"

* None of correspondence received from Wesdome's special committee addressed operational issues

* "we have concerns about credibility of Wesdome's guidance for 2016"

* Resolute performance fund says resolute is fully prepared to consider a sale of Wesdome "at right price"

* Resolute performance fund highlights ongoing operational issues at Wesdome gold mines