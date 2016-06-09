版本:
BRIEF-Seaspan Corp prices $100 mln of 8.2 pct series G cumulative redeemable preferred shares at $25 per share

June 9 (Reuters) -

* Seaspan corp says priced $100 million public offering of its 8.2% series g cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares at $25 per share

* Seaspan announces pricing of $100 million public offering of 8.2% series g cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

