BRIEF-Luna Innovations board authorizes share repurchase of up to $2 mln

June 9 Luna Innovations Inc :

* Board of directors has authorized repurchase of up to $2 million of Luna's common stock.

* $2 million share repurchase authorization expires on May 31, 2017

* Says repurchase program will be funded using Luna's working capital

* Luna innovations incorporated announces stock repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

