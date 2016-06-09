版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五 04:15 BJT

BRIEF-Communications Sales & Leasing announces pricing of notes offering

June 9 Communications Sales & Leasing Inc :

* Communications Sales & Leasing Inc announces pricing of notes offering

* Notes will be issued at an issue price of 99.25%.

* Priced previously announced offering of $150 million aggregate principal amount of 6.00% senior secured notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

