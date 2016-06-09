版本:
BRIEF-Universal Health Realty Income Trust raises dividend to $0.65/shr

June 9 Universal Health Realty Income Trust

* Universal Health Realty Income Trust announces dividend increase

* Board of trustees voted to increase quarterly dividend by $.005 and pay a dividend of $.65 per share on June 30, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

