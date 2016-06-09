BRIEF-Limoneira posts Q2 earnings per share $0.08

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 Limoneira Co
* Limoneira company announces second quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.28 to $0.33
* Q2 earnings per share $0.08
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $27.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $28 million
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.33 to $0.38 excluding items
* Limoneira Co says reconfirming fiscal year 2016 outlook
* Expects to sell between 2.7 million and 3.0 million cartons of fresh lemons at an average price of about $23.00 per carton in FY
* Reconfirming fiscal year 2016 outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: