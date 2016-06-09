BRIEF-Agilysys posts Q4 loss per share $0.07

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 Agilysys Inc
* Agilysys' fiscal 2016 fourth quarter revenue increases 11 pct to quarterly record $31.9 million, inclusive of 33 pct rise in subscription revenue
* Q4 loss per share $0.07
* Q4 revenue rose 11 percent to $31.9 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $132 million to $136 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: