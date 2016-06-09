BRIEF-Mattress Firm posts Q1 loss $3.22/shr, revises FY guidance

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
June 9 Mattress Firm Holding Corp
* Announces plan to consolidate all stores under Mattress Firm banner nationwide
* Qtrly comparable-store sales decline of 1.1 pct
* Revising guidance for full year
* Expects to largely complete rebranding by first fiscal quarter of 2017
* Decided in late April 2016 to rebrand all of its stores operating under different brand names to Mattress Firm brand
* Revalued certain of tradename intangible assets and recorded corresponding non-cash impairment charge of $138.7 million in Q1
* Remaining value of tradename intangible assets will be amortized over period of transition to one nationwide banner
* Continues to review its real estate portfolio as part of real estate optimization strategy announced on March 21, 2016
* Sees 2017 GAAP loss per share between $1.62 - $1.57
* Sees 2017 adjusted EPS $1.98 - $2.08
* Sees Sales For The Full Fiscal Year Ending January 31, 2017 $3.83 Bln $3.88 billion
* Store sales growthsales for the full fiscal year ending January 31, 2017 in range of 1.0 pct - 2.0 pct
* FY2017 revenue view $3.95 billion -- thomson reuters I/B/E/S
* Mattress firm announces first fiscal quarter financial results
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $3.22
* Sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.27 to $0.32
* Q1 sales $839.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $867.2 million
Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
