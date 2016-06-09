BRIEF-ARI Network Services posts Q3 earnings per share $0.03

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 ARI Network Services Inc
* ARI network services, inc. Announces fiscal 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.03
* Q3 revenue $12 million versus I/B/E/S view $11.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: