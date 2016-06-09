版本:
BRIEF-ARI Network Services posts Q3 earnings per share $0.03

June 9 ARI Network Services Inc

* ARI network services, inc. Announces fiscal 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 revenue $12 million versus I/B/E/S view $11.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

