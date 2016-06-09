版本:
BRIEF-Nasdaq announces end-of-month open short interest positions

June 9 Nasdaq Announces

* At end of settlement date of May 31, 2016, short interest in 2,307 Nasdaq global market SM securities totaled 7,885,936,338 shares

* End-Of-Month open short interest positions in Nasdaq stocks as of settlement date May 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

