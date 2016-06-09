BRIEF-Cherokee Global Brands reports Q1 earnings per share $0.29

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 Cherokee Inc
* Cherokee Global Brands reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.29
* Q1 revenue $10.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $10.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship