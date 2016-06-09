版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五 04:18 BJT

BRIEF-Cherokee Global Brands reports Q1 earnings per share $0.29

June 9 Cherokee Inc

* Cherokee Global Brands reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.29

* Q1 revenue $10.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $10.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐