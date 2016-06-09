版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五 04:13 BJT

BRIEF-Organovo posts Q4 loss per share $0.09

June 9 Organovo Announces Fiscal Fourth

* Quarter and full-year 2016 results; company issues full-year fiscal 2017 outlook

* Q4 loss per share $0.09

* Q4 revenue $500,000

* Sees total revenue of between $4 million and $6 million for fiscal-year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐