BRIEF-Organovo posts Q4 loss per share $0.09

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 Organovo Announces Fiscal Fourth
* Quarter and full-year 2016 results; company issues full-year fiscal 2017 outlook
* Q4 loss per share $0.09
* Q4 revenue $500,000
* Sees total revenue of between $4 million and $6 million for fiscal-year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: